Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 13 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi today.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister discussed the need to increase the ceiling limit for Externally Aided Projects (EAPs).

In the meeting, the Chief Minister also highlighted that several crucial projects under the Urban Development Department, Tourism Department, and Agartala Municipal Corporation are currently awaiting progress due to the existing ceiling restriction.

The Chief Minister also urged the Union Finance Minister to consider releasing additional funds to help reduce the gap in Dearness Allowance (DA) between state government and central government employees.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated on Saturday that the North Tripura district has been among the 100 districts selected nationwide for agricultural development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched three important schemes to increase the access of farmers in these selected districts to both long-term and short-term credit.

CM Manik Saha stated that the primary objective of the initiative is to enhance agricultural productivity, diversify crop production, and promote sustainable farming practices.

He made this statement while attending the statewide live broadcast of the launch of three agricultural welfare schemes by Prime Minister Modi.

CM Manik Saha said that the Prime Minister launched this program on a historic day.

"Today is the birth anniversary of our two Bharat Ratnas, Jai Prakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh. We should learn from our esteemed Prime Minister how to respect people. He is working tirelessly to improve the quality of life of farmers. Today, the Prime Minister inaugurated three schemes: PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, National Mission on Pulses, and National Mission on Natural Farming. These schemes will bring new momentum to the agricultural and allied sectors, helping to build a developed India and improve the quality of life for our brothers and sisters involved in agriculture. For this, I thank the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Tripura and the state government," CM Manik Saha said.

He also mentioned that earlier GST had 4-5 stages, which have now been reduced to 5 per cent and 18 per cent.

"As a result, the prices of various agricultural products have come down. Our crop production has increased by about 40%. One hundred districts across the country have been selected for the implementation of these projects, and among them, the North Tripura district has also been included. These districts have been chosen for development in areas such as productivity, irrigation systems, and the provision of agricultural credit. This project will run from 2025-26 to 2030-31," he said.

CM informed that under this project, special emphasis has been placed on subsidies, infrastructure, agricultural loans, training facilities, and crop marketing. (ANI)

