New Delhi, October 13: A Manipuri woman was found dead, and a man was critically injured in an apparent case of domestic violence that turned fatal in South Delhi's Munirka area on Sunday, said the Police. The incident came to light after the Delhi Police received a PCR call regarding a quarrel between a couple at a residence in Gali No. 01, Munirka. Upon receiving the information, the beat staff from Police Station Kishangarh immediately arrived at the spot.

The police team found the main door of the house locked from the inside. After repeated knocking failed to elicit a response, they forced the door open. When the police gained access to the bathroom, they found both individuals lying on the floor in a pool of blood. A knife was also recovered from the scene. The lady was reported to have a deep cut on the back of her neck, which led to profuse bleeding. The man also sustained a cut on his neck. Delhi Horror: Man Slits Teen’s Throat for Trying To Mediate in Sister’s Relationship, 5 Held.

Both individuals were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where the woman was declared "brought dead." The male individual remains under treatment. The deceased has been identified as Thempi Khongsai, a resident of Munirka Village, New Delhi, originally from Senapati, Manipur. She worked as a beautician. The injured man has been identified as Thangjam Viney Meitei, also a resident of Munirka Village. His permanent address is in Moirang Sub-Division, Bishnupur, Manipur. He runs a grocery store near Baba Bakery in Munirka Village. Delhi: Wanted Murder Accused Romil Vohra Shot Dead in Encounter by Special Cell Delhi Police and Haryana STF Near Border, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Preliminary local enquiries revealed that the couple had been living together for approximately three years. The incident reportedly occurred after a quarrel between them on Saturday. During the altercation, the deceased lady called her father and informed him about the fight. Concerned, her father immediately contacted their landlady to check on the situation. The landlady's daughter subsequently made the emergency call to 112. The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were called to the spot to conduct an inspection and collect evidence. The police have stated that legal action has been initiated in the case.

