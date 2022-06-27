Agartala, Jun 27 (PTI) Opposition leader Manik Sarkar on Monday alleged that Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who contested from the Town Bardowali Assembly constituency, won the by-election through proxy votes.

“The electors were not allowed to exercise their democratic right in the by-election. These votes were cast in a false manner. And after that, they (the BJP) are now unleashing attacks on our workers,” he told reporters.

Saha won the crucial by-election by a margin of 6,104 on Sunday, as per the Election Commission.

The chief minister, a BJP candidate, secured 17,181 votes, which is 51.63 per cent of the total votes polled.

The Left Front was at the third spot with Forward Bloc candidate Raghunath Sarkar securing 3,376 votes.

Two shops of CPI(M) supporters were reportedly set on fire by unknown miscreants at Shyamali Bazar in West Tripura district on Sunday.

A CPI(M) delegation led by Sarkar visited the fire-ravaged shops and expressed concern over “the post-poll violence”.

“Where is the government and the chief minister, who won the by-election through proxy votes?” Sarkar said.

Responding to Sarkar's allegation, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said the former CM has found himself in a false position after the bypoll results.

“He is making such comments to save the existence of the CPI(M) in Tripura,” Bhattacharjee said.

