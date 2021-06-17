Agartala, June 17: Tripura Congress on Wednesday held a protest in Agartala against the Centre over the continuous rise in fuel prices. Congress supporters led by Pijush Kanti Biswas, the state party president, raised slogans in front of a petrol pump against the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While speaking to ANI, Biswas said "The economic condition of the country under the leadership of Narendra Modi is in grave danger. He is not thinking about the general people. He is only thinking about how to collect money and how to loot people. In the name of hike in the price of petrol, diesel and cooking gas he is helping in increasing the corporate profit of Ambani and Adani at the cost of the common people."

Biswas further said the country is in a ''severe crisis" under the present leadership.

"Every day the price of petrol, diesel, cooking oil is increasing and he is silent about the matter. The people are helpless they have no capacity. The price of mustard oil in Tripura has crossed 200. This is the present condition of the country. So we are here to protest against the decision of the Centre on the price rise in the oil sector. We feel that under the leadership the country is in severe crisis," added the Tripura Congress President.

He further urged the people of Tripura to join the protest against the anti-people policy of the government. The Congress on Saturday had held a nationwide "symbolic protest" in front of petrol pumps across the country against rising fuel prices.

