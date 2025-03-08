Agartala, Mar 8 (PTI) Tripura CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhury on Saturday alleged the BJP-led government in the state failed to deliver on its promises during its seven-year rule in the state.

Once considered a Left bastion, the northeastern state got its first BJP government in 2018.

Also Read | Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Lays Foundation Stone for 4 Manufacturing Units at Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Telangana.

"Prior to the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP had promised to provide 50,000 jobs in the first year if it was voted to power. Now, its leaders are silent on it," Chaudhury, who is also the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, said during a press conference.

He said the then BJP national president Amit Shah had promised to provide 200 mandays with Rs 340 wage under MGNREGA if the BJP won the elections.

Also Read | 'Death Penalty for Religious Conversion': Madhya Pradesh Govt Will Make Provision of Capital Punishment for Religious Conversion of Girls, Says CM Mohan Yadav.

"The party won the election but it has not kept the promise. Nowadays, an average of 40 mandays are being generated in the state. Job card holders are not getting payment on a regular basis even after performing their duties," he said.

Chaudhury alleged, "The BJP had befooled the government employees with the promise of implementation of the 7th CPC during the 2018 Assembly elections."

"The BJP, after winning the elections, did not implement the recommendations of the 7th CPC. The government employees are yet to get the remaining 23 per cent DA compared to 53 per cent of central government employees," he said.

"Many promises—setting up of an AIIMS-like hospital, a medical college in Dhalai district, and introduction of an inland waterway in two years—have still remained a dream. Interestingly, the BJP leaders chose to remain silent on its promises given to the people," he added.

He claimed that the people want BJP national president JP Nadda and Chief Minister Manik Saha, who are set to address a mega rally at Swami Vivekananda ground on Sunday to mark the second-year anniversary of the government, to speak on these unfulfilled promises.

Chaudhury also lashed out at the BJP-led coalition government for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices in the past seven years in office.

"Under the BJP rule, Tripura has turned into a 'maha kumbh' of corruption or corrupt practices. From the civil secretariat to gram panchayat, no work is done without a commission ranging from 6 per cent to 12 per cent. The elder brother of a BJP minister, who used to have a BPL family ration card, has become the highest taxpayer of the state," he claimed. PTI PS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)