Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 22 (ANI): Residents of Koi Chandra Para in Demdum village took to the streets to demand regular water and electricity supply in their area.

For the past 16 days, the area has been grappling with severe disruptions to both water and electricity supplies, prompting locals to stage protests along the Kamalpur-Kumarghat Highway.

A large number of residents of the Demdum village staged protest against irregular supply of water and electricity. Some locals complained that for past two weeks, there was no electricity in their area.

The grievances of the residents, exacerbated by the prolonged absence of basic amenities, reached a critical point, leading to widespread frustration among the affected populace.

With daily life grinding to a halt due to the absence of water and electricity, residents felt compelled to make their voices heard through peaceful demonstrations.

In response to the escalating situation, Bubagra Pradyot Bikram Manikya, a prominent figure in the region, personally intervened by meeting with the affected people.

Recognizing the urgency of the matter, he swiftly issued directives to relevant officials, urging them to expedite the restoration of water and electricity services in the affected areas.

Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma, also known as Bubagra is the current chairman of The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance also known as TIPRA Motha.

Earlier, In February 2024, Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma participated in an indefinite hunger strike in support of the demand for constitutional solutions for the problems of indigenous people of Tripura. (ANI)

