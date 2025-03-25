Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Tripura Government has announced the construction of an ultra-modern Eco Park will in Sachindranagar Colony, Jiraniya to boost the state's tourism industry on the global map and attract domestic and international tourists. The park will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore.

The park will be modelled after Nico Park in Kolkata and will be developed under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 project of the Central Government.

Rapid progress has been prioritized following the project's approval. With this vision in mind, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, accompanied by Rajib Kaul, Managing Director of Kolkata Nico Park, Chairman Rahul Mitra, Arup Goswami, Tourism Secretary Uttam Kumar Chakma, and other officials, visited the site along with residents to assess the area.

Expressing his optimism, Minister Chowdhury stated that the construction of this park will not only create employment opportunities but also enhance the standard of living for local residents, benefiting the people of the region significantly.

This initiative marks a significant step in Tripura's tourism and infrastructural development, paving the way for greater economic and social progress.

