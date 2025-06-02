Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 2 (ANI): In response to the recent flooding, schools in Agartala have been converted into relief camps to accommodate affected families.

A total of 130 families, comprising 464 refugees, have taken shelter at Ambedkar School. Meanwhile, Vivekananda School is currently hosting 220 refugees.

Also Read | Ghatkopar Suicide Case: 'Depressed' Man Jumps to Death From 3rd Floor of R City Mall in Mumbai.

Authorities have ensured that all essential services are being provided to the displaced individuals. These include regular food distribution, access to clean drinking water, and proper medical care. Special arrangements have also been made for children's nutrition, ensuring their well-being during this crisis.

Medical teams are attending to the elderly, providing necessary check-ups and distributing medicines as needed. The local administration, under the guidance of the government, is actively monitoring the situation to ensure that all relief efforts run smoothly and efficiently.

Also Read | Gautam Adani-Led Adani Group Faces New Probe in US Over Alleged Iranian LPG Imports: Report.

Gita Deb, a flood victim, said, "We have been staying in this relief camp for the past three days because floodwaters have entered our home. Here, we are getting all kinds of facilities -- food, a place to sleep, electricity, and everything else. However, every year during the flood season, we are forced to leave our homes and take shelter here. That is why I would like to request the government to provide us with a permanent solution."

Another flood victim, Dulan Ghosh, said that they have been staying in the relief camp for the past three days.

"Due to the flood, all our belongings at home have been damaged. Here, we are receiving all the necessary facilities, including food and other essentials. This happens to us every year, so I request the government to consider an alternative and permanent solution," she said.

Flood victim Mithun Sah said, "Every year, we have to take shelter in a refugee camp. Here, we receive all kinds of support, including food and other necessities, and the children are also taken care of. However, we face this same problem every year. Therefore, I would like to request the government to relocate us from our current place of residence to a safer location."

Another victim, Sudhir Das said that he has been here for four days now, and he was receiving all the necessary facilities, including food and medical care, and the doctor gave him some medicine.

Counsellor Abhijit Mallik said, "The camp has been running here for the past two days. A total of 220 refugees have arrived, and arrangements for food are being made for everyone. Medical facilities are being provided, and all necessary medicines are being given. Food has also been arranged for the children. Yesterday, the Chief Minister Manik Saha visited the camp and instructed us to ensure everything is properly managed, and we are following his instructions. There are no problems--everything is going smoothly."

Flood victim Sabita Das said, " Last Friday, water entered our house, and on Saturday, we came here. The school doors were opened to give us shelter. All kinds of food arrangements have been made for us, including special provisions for the children. We are getting proper meals twice a day. For this, I would like to thank CM Manik Saha."

Over 10,000 people have been shifted to safer locations across Tripura as torrential monsoon rains battered the state over the past 48 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Triggered by intense moisture incursion, the heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has disrupted connectivity, inundated low-lying areas, and forced thousands into relief camps, even as authorities brace for more downpours in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Agartala on June 1, has issued a red alert across all districts of Tripura after incessant monsoon rains battered the state over the past 48 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)