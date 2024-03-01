Agartala, Mar 1 (PTI) Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Friday presented a Rs 27,804.67-crore budget for the 2024-25 fiscal, and asserted that the government is focused on infrastructure building to generate more job opportunities in the northeastern state.

Roy said Rs 6,633.80 crore has been earmarked for capital expenditure, while Rs 1721.94 crore was allocated for the agriculture sector.

"During 2022-23, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) grew at around 8.89 per cent against 7.20 per cent growth at the national level. The GSDP growth for 2024-25 is estimated to be 8.47 per cent," the minister said.

A total of Rs 2,000 crore will be spent for road infrastructure in all the 60 assembly constituencies over the next four years, according to the budget.

"The state government will provide Rs 698.68 crore to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC)... Besides, we are setting aside 39.93 per cent of the total development allocation for welfare of indigenous people,” he said.

Tripura will set up 85 ‘pink toilets' at various locations to create hygienic public restrooms for women and children at a cost of Rs 7.51 crore.

Claiming that the state's debt burden is under control, Roy said it increased from Rs 12,902 crore during 2017-18 to Rs 21,687 crore till date.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Manik Saha said the state budget is inclusive.

"This budget is aimed at building 'Ek-Tripura, Srestha Tripura, Unnata-Tripura'. It highlights the state government's commitment to the overall development of all sections of society. It will surely put Tripura on a faster growth trajectory,” he said.

