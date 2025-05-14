Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 14 (ANI): Monsoon in Tripura often signals a time of natural calamities, with relentless rains, fierce storms, and gusty winds wreaking havoc--especially on power infrastructure. To prevent widespread disruptions in electricity services during this critical season, the Tripura government has taken proactive steps.

As part of this initiative, a high-level review and planning meeting was convened on Wednesday at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala, focusing on the monsoon preparedness of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL).

The meeting was chaired by Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, with active participation from Power Secretary Abhishek Singh, who engaged directly with engineers and senior officials, offering detailed directives.

Also present were Additional Secretary Udayan Sinha, TSECL Managing Director Biswajit Basu, Finance Director Sarvjit Singh Dogra, and senior officials from various divisions and circles of the power department.

In a firm statement, Minister Ratan Lal Nath declared that all leaves for departmental staff during the peak monsoon months--May and June--stand cancelled, except in cases of serious medical emergencies.

"Ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to citizens is our top priority. We must all work together to fulfil this responsibility," the minister emphasised. He also hinted at special post-monsoon benefits for staff members in recognition of their efforts.

Secretary Abhishek Singh delivered a detailed analytical presentation addressing department-specific issues, potential risks, and preemptive strategies. His practical and solution-driven approach reportedly inspired a strong sense of commitment among the attending officials.

Both the minister and secretary placed particular emphasis on the urgent need for vegetation clearance and constant monitoring of substations and transmission lines.

"Every year, branches fall on power lines during storms, disrupting services and posing serious hazards. Yet, many people resist cutting trees on their property," said the minister. He urged citizens to cooperate, stating, "Without public support, TSECL cannot effectively operate."

TSECL General Manager Swapan Debbarma presented detailed data on the corporation's operations through a PowerPoint presentation. Deputy General Managers and Senior Managers from different regions reported on pre-monsoon repairs, transformer replacements, and substation maintenance.

Encouragingly, most divisions have nearly completed their preparations. In areas where work remains, immediate action has been instructed.

Managing Director Biswajit Basu assured that no shortage of manpower, vehicles, or essential equipment would hinder service delivery. He granted officials the autonomy to make swift decisions whenever necessary. "TSECL is fully prepared for the monsoon," he affirmed.

TPTL General Manager Ranjan Debbarma noted that maintenance of high-capacity power lines and substations is nearly complete. Extra precautions have been taken in sensitive areas that experienced mishaps last year.

"Some planned power outages may occur during maintenance, but they are in the greater interest of public safety," he added.

Minister Nath also stressed the need for greater public awareness. "The government alone cannot shoulder this enormous task. Citizens must play their part. Obstructing tree-cutting or electrical repairs only increases the risk for everyone," he said.

He further appealed to the public to pay electricity bills on time and stop the use of illegal hook connections to ensure a more stable power system.

Reflecting on the past, the minister praised the dedication of TSECL workers during the 2024 floods and last year's Durga Puja. "Their commitment was exemplary. We must carry that same spirit into this monsoon season," he stated. To the officials, he added, "This is not just a job--it's a public service. Work with that mindset."

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks from Finance Director Sarvjit Singh Dogra, who stressed the importance of financial planning, transparency in bill collection, and adherence to budgetary goals. "Proper planning is the key to success," he noted.

TSECL's comprehensive monsoon preparedness plan is a pragmatic and forward-thinking measure that could set a new benchmark for crisis management in the state. Under the leadership of Minister Ratan Lal Nath and Secretary Abhishek Singh, the corporation's unified strategy promises to safeguard an uninterrupted power supply.

However, its success ultimately hinges on both administrative efficiency and active public cooperation. (ANI)

