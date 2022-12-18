Gomati (Tripura) [India], December 18 (ANI): The best Mandal Award 2021 has been won by Kakraban-Shalgara Assembly Mandal, in Gomati district for implementing various significant Prime Minister Yojanas to benefit the people of the constituency.

Out of a total of 13,442 families dwelling in this area, about 80 per cent have received or benefitted from different significant Prime Minister Yojanas since the 2018-2022 tenure.

Kishan Sannan Nishi Yojana was received by 5,488 families, while PM Fasal Bima was recieved by 6,304 families. The Kishan Credit Card Yojana was received by 5,070 families and Ayushman Card was received by 36,805. 11,098 families received Jal Jeevan Mission. 4,269 families recieved PM Ujjwala Yojana was recieved by 4,269 families. Free electricity connection was recieved by 16,992 families.

The beneficiaries of Kakraban have decided to reach Agartala's Swami Vivekananda Maidan tomorrow, where PM Modi is scheduled to arrive, to extend cordial thanks for all these Yojanas which made their lives rich, enjoyable and trouble-free.

"We have benefited from getting different PM Yojanas. We have become happy and we are planning to reach PMs Venue, Agartala tomorrow," said Biswajit Debnath and Shibani Debnath a beneficiary.

"I want to express my indebtedness to the graceful PM Modi for showering PM Awas, Jal Jeevan, Ujjawala Gas Yojana etc. I want to say countless thanks to him," said Minati Sarkar, a beneficiary.

"We are thankful to receive Toilets, Ujjwala Free Gas, PM Awas Yojana etc and are ready to reach tomorrow Swami Vivekanand Maidan, Agartala to convey Thanks to Glorious PM, Narendra Modi," said Debajyoti Saha, another beneficiary said.

"We have received all the PM Yojanas and become tremendously happy and in this context, all have pledged to reach Swami Vivekananda Maidan tomorrow to convey a vote of thanks to the glorious PM Modi who turned our lives so wonderful. We are rejoicing in graceful contribution," said Mandal President Biswajit Sarkar. (ANI)

