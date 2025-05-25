Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 25 (ANI): The Government of Tripura has informed the High Court that all privately managed schools across the state have been instructed to install CCTV cameras at entrances, exits, and other sensitive areas to ensure student safety, as per a progress report submitted through an affidavit on May 8, 2025, during a hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding school safety, said an official statement on Sunday.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Biswajit Palit was hearing the PIL filed by advocate Kundan Pandey, with Senior Advocate Somik Deb appointed as Amicus Curiae, and the state represented by Advocate General Shaktimoy Chakraborty and Pinki Chakraborty.

The court was informed that a meeting with representatives of all private schools was held on April 28 at Nazrul Kalakhetra, Agartala, discussing installation of CCTV cameras, provision of clean drinking water, maintenance of separate toilets for boys and girls, and anti-drug initiatives.

According to the affidavit, all 484 private schools have functional toilets and drinking water facilities, and most have installed CCTV cameras, except for 37 schools that cited financial difficulties but assured completion soon.

The government warned of strict action for non-compliance, including withdrawal of school recognition and cancellation of the UDISE code, referencing a departmental memorandum dated April 7, 2025, which instructed District Education Officers not to recommend non-compliant schools for recognition or upgradation.

Of the 484 private schools, 334 attended the April 28 meeting, while 116 remained absent, and officials have been directed to follow up with the rest to ensure compliance.

District-wise data shows that West Tripura has 103 schools with 85 having CCTV and 18 pending; Sepahijala has 75 fully compliant schools; Khowai 56, all compliant; Gomati 69, all compliant; South Tripura 45 with 7 yet to install CCTV; North Tripura 36 with 12 pending; Unakoti 41, all compliant; and Dhalai 59, all compliant.

For government schools, the state reported 4,220 institutions, with 610 already repaired and 178 scheduled for repairs using Samagra Shiksha funds within three months of fund release.

The High Court has directed the matter to be listed again in the second week of August 2025, with an updated status report on government, aided, and private schools to be submitted by then. (ANI)

