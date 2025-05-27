Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 27 (ANI): Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy on Tuesday attended the lamp lighting and oath-taking ceremony for the 4th and 6th batches of the Sarvodaya Institute of Nursing in Sukanta Academy, Agartala. The ceremony was held in the presence of the institute's students, Teachers, Guardians and well-wishers.

The dedication to the values of compassion, care, and service in the field of nursing was explained by the Governor.

The lamp lighting tradition pays homage to Florence Nightingale, the pioneer of modern nursing, and represents the light of knowledge and the spirit of selfless service.

According to an official statement, the Governor emphasised the critical role nurses play in the healthcare system and the importance of their unwavering commitment to patient care. The students, adorned in their uniforms, took the solemn oath, pledging to uphold the highest standards of nursing ethics and practice.

The Governor, in his address had categorically emphasised the role, significance and dedication of nurses in treatment which save the lives of millions every day globally in numerous medical institutions.

He urged the Students to choose the path of Nursing which is considered as the noble profession for decades and also the role of facilitating the treatment method for concerned Doctors.

The Sarvodaya Institute of Nursing, established in 2006 under the Sarvodaya Educational Trust, has been instrumental in providing quality nursing education in Tripura. Offering courses like Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), the institute aims to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the healthcare sector, the official statement read.

The lamp lighting and oath-taking Ceremony stands as a testament to the institute's dedication to nurturing competent and compassionate nursing professionals ready to serve the community. (ANI)

