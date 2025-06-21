Agartala, Jun 21 (PTI) Tripura Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Saturday said the BJP-led state government has given government jobs to 18 persons whose family members were victims of political killings.

"A committee was constituted to provide government jobs to persons whose family members were victims of political murders. So far, the panel has received 39 applications, and out of these, 18 persons have been given jobs," Nath said at a press conference.

He claimed that the northeastern state had witnessed numerous political murders before the BJP assumed power in 2018.

"Several families couldn't even file FIRs with police, and many case records are missing," he claimed.

According to Nath, most of the victims belonged to Congress families, as the party had been out of power since 1993.

He also noted that the BJP had faced political violence since 2017.

Tripura was ruled by the CPI(M)-led Left Front for 25 years in two phases—from 1978 to 1988 and again from 1993 to February 2018.

Nath said the committee, which he chairs, held its second meeting on June 19 to review pending applications.

"Out of eight applications reviewed, the committee has given a positive recommendation for five, based on administrative and police reports. I hope they will be absorbed within a month or two. The BJP-led government has not discriminated against any political murder victim's family," he added.

