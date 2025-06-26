Sepahijala (Tripura) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Tripura government is working on a comprehensive transfer policy for government employees, ensuring equitable distribution of postings across the state, and provisions will be made to accommodate special cases where necessary, said Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday.

He emphasised that no employee will be allowed to remain in the same location for an extended period under any circumstances.

Also Read | Air India Flight AI186 Returns to Kolkata After Take-Off As Passenger Falls Ill Midair.

"The current government functions with clarity and transparency in every sector," the Chief Minister added.

Saha made these remarks while inaugurating the newly constructed building of Madhupur Higher Secondary School in Sepahijala district today.

Also Read | Shubhanshu Shukla Becomes First Indian To Enter International Space Station, Says 'Privilege To Be Amongst Few To See Earth From This Vantage Point' (Watch Video).

Addressing the gathering, Saha, who also holds the Education portfolio, reiterated the state government's commitment to the holistic development of all regions in Tripura.

"Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has always stressed that true progress comes through development. After independence, several areas remained neglected. Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Modi has worked tirelessly to place India on the path of inclusive growth," he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government's focus on extending development to even the remotest corners of the state and nation.

Stating that education is a top priority, he said, "Both the state and central governments have placed special emphasis on improving education. Today, as we inaugurate a new school building in Madhupur, similar infrastructure projects are being developed across the state. Various initiatives are being taken to enhance facilities for students. Teaching methodologies are being improved, and teacher training programs have been launched to improve quality. Students are like clay dolls - they develop based on the guidance they receive."

Saha also noted the improved performance of students in board examinations such as TBSE and CBSE in recent years.

"However, education is not limited to academics. Character building is equally important. Children must be encouraged to participate in social work and learn about the lives of great personalities. They should be nurtured to become good human beings. A strong foundation will ensure a bright future," he said.

Distinguished guests at the inauguration included MLA Antara Sarkar Deb, Sepahijala Zilla Sabhadhipati Supriya Das Dutta, Bishalgarh Panchayat Samiti Chairperson Atusi Das, Education Director N.C. Sharma, District Magistrate Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police Bijay Debbarma, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)