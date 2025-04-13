Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 13 (ANI): In an initiative to reach out to veterans and Veer Naris residing in Tripura an Ex-Servicemen (ESM) rally was organised at Agartala Military Station under the aegis of Spear Corps to reinvigorate the bond of connect, care, share and solve.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Army's Spear Corps, the aim of the rally was to assist the veterans and Veer Naris by updating them on relevant post-retirement benefits and important government schemes information as well as redressing their grievances by overcoming documentation anomalies, in co-ordination with representatives of various Regimental Record Offices, Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions), State Government agencies and Bank Officials.

Also Read | 'I Seek Forgiveness': Mayawati Allows Sacked Nephew Akash Anand Into Party After Public Apology.

A 'SPARSH CELL' was also established to address the queries and grievances of veterans related to 'SPARSH' system.

The event commenced with a welcome address by the Chief Guest, General Officer Commanding, Spear Corps, Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Yudh Seva Medal (YSM), followed by felicitation of the Veer Naris and Veterans, acknowledging their significant contribution. The Ex-Servicemen rally witnessed huge participation and was attended by approximately 1150 veterans and their dependents, eleven Veer Naris, one Veer Maata, two Gallantry awardees and one battle casualty.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 14: BR Ambedkar, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matteo Guendouzi and Adrien Brody - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 14.

This was also an opportunity for the Army to guide and educate the veterans and their Next of Kin (NOK). Stalls, such as Veterans Sewa Kendra, ECHS Cell, Grievance Cell, Department of Fisheries and Horticulture, MSME and Skill Development Cell and Against Firm Demand (AFD) Cell were established to cater for needs of the Ex-Servicemen. A medical cell, with an eye clinic and dental camp was also established in co-ordination with Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme Cell to provide necessary medical cover to those in need.

During the event, the General Officer Commanding, Spear Corps, engaged in interactions with the Veterans and Veer Naris, expressing gratitude for their dedicated service and sacrifice for the nation. The Ex-Servicemen Rally exemplifies the steadfast support, care and attachment of the Indian Army towards its Veterans, Veer Naris and Veer Matas. It embodies the esprit-de-corps and solidarity, which is the ultimate ethos of the Indian Armed Forces and reaffirms the commitment and care of the people who served the nation with bravery and honour. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)