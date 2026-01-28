Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 27 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that one thing must be remembered, people's hearts cannot be won by force and stressed that the BJP-led government is doing one thing after another for the overall development of the janajatis.

"People's hearts cannot be won by force. Our government wants to win people's hearts through work. The BJP-led government has made arrangements to show respect to the Maharajas. And if someone does not know how to keep the respect given, then we have nothing to do," CM Manik Saha said.

CM Manik Saha said this at a gathering organised by the BJP in Jolaibari of the South Tripura District today.

While addressing the gathering, CM Saha said, "You have gathered here today to hear how this state will run in the future, how the country will run, and who will show you that direction. Now the presence of mothers and sisters is being observed everywhere. Now you can understand who is working for the development of the janajati people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is thinking about the development of the janajatis. It is not just words; he is showing it through work."

In the discussion, the Chief Minister said that there is no more era of kings, now is the era of democracy.

"Now there is no more era of kings and Maharajas. People will decide through votes who will be the Chief Minister and how the cabinet will be formed. There is no more monarchy. That is why we celebrated Republic Day yesterday. Everything will happen through democracy. Change in society is possible only if everyone works together. We all know the 500-year-long history of the Maharajas. They did a lot for Tripura. But the communists did nothing for them. After our government came to power, arrangements were made to honour them. We honoured them. But if someone does not know how to respect that, then we have nothing to do. Wherever we get news that the Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Minister and other ministers or leaders are not allowed to come to meetings by blocking roads or intimidating them," said CM Saha.

The Chief Minister said that people have seen politics by force before.

"This has been seen during the Congress, CPIM periods. People have understood everything now. In the 2021 TTAADC elections, we had fielded candidates for only 11 seats. About 17 seats were given to the allied party. BJP won 9 out of 11. Later, when another independent candidate joined our party, it became 10. Many say that the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Janajati areas is not that strong. But in today's meeting too, the huge presence of people has started shaking the Khumulwng. The number of seats in the TTAADC is 28. Everyone has understood what is going to happen there in the future. One thing must be remembered that people's hearts cannot be won by force. We want to win people's hearts through work. We do what we say for the development of the janajatis," he said.

The meeting was attended by Bharatiya Janata Party Pradesh General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, MLA Pramod Reang, MLA Swapna Majumdar, District President Dipayan Chowdhury, TTAADC member Sanjit Reang, Jolaibari Mandal President Sujit Dutta, BAC Chairman Ashok Mog, and various levels of leadership. (ANI)

