Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 4 (ANI): In a historic moment for the sporting community of Tripura, the Judo Federation of India (JFI) has officially granted recognition to the All Tripura Judo Association after eight long years of legal battles, correspondence, and tireless efforts.

Speaking to ANI, Antara Sarkar Deb, President of the All Tripura Judo Association, Tripura, stated that the long-awaited confirmation arrived on Sunday via an official email from the JFI, marking the end of a process that began in September 2017 and continued until September 2025.

Also Read | Did Air Chief Marshall AP Singh Say IAF Is Ready To Fly Strikes Against Ladakh Protesters After 6 Months Grounded? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

This achievement is being hailed as a milestone for judo players in the state, who can now look forward to greater opportunities at national and international platforms.

According to officials, the recognition was made possible through the pivotal role played by Shri Ratan Saha, Chairman of the Advisory Committee of the Tripura Olympic Association. Additionally, All Tripura Judo Association Secretary Pranab Saha and Treasurer Pradip Sarkar worked relentlessly over the past two years to overcome administrative hurdles and secure the long-cherished goal.

Also Read | 'Watching the Stampede Videos Is Painful': Madras High Court Orders SIT Probe Into Stampede at Vijay's Rally in Karur.

The association is currently led by President Antara Sarkar Deb, Secretary Pranab Saha, and Treasurer Pradip Sarkar.

The announcement has sparked immense joy among athletes and sports enthusiasts across the state. Many believe the recognition will pave the way for Tripura's judokas to achieve greater success and visibility on both national and international stages. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)