Unakoti (Tripura) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Kailashahar Police of Unakoti District of Tripura on Wednesday afternoon seized a large consignment of Burmese cigarettes worth approximately Rs 20 lakh.

During a routine vehicle check at the Chinibagan naka point.

Also Read | Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains Declared 'Tankhaiya' by Akal Takht, Accepts Religious Punishment Over Srinagar Event Controversy (Watch Video).

According to Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kailashahar Police Station, Tapas Malakar, a joint operation was carried out by the local police and BSF's G-branch. During the operation, a Bolero vehicle bearing registration number TR03F0799 was intercepted while en route from Dharmanagar to Kailashahar.

Upon thorough inspection, police discovered 39 cartons containing a total of 3.39 lakh sticks of Burmese cigarettes concealed inside the vehicle. The vehicle, along with the contraband, was seized and brought to the Kailashahar Police Station.

Also Read | 'Unfair, Unjustified', National Interest Top Priority: India's First Response to Donald Trump's Additional 25% Tariff on Indian Imports Over Russian Oil Purchase.

The driver, identified as Sudip Nath, a resident of Tilthai village under Panisagar Police Station in North Tripura district, has been taken into custody.

"Based on preliminary valuation, the seized consignment is worth nearly Rs 20 lakh on the black market," stated OC Tapas Malakar.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source and destination of the smuggled goods. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)