Agartala, Jan 7 (PTI) Hundreds of Muslims from Tripura's Ramnagar Assembly constituency on Sunday offered prayers for Surajit Datta, a BJP MLA who passed away on December 28.

Datta, a seven-time MLA, was admired by both the Hindus and Muslims for his generosity, locals said. He died at a hospital in Kolkata after a prolonged illness at age 71.

Abdul Rahim, the imam of South Ramnagar mosque, said, "Datta served both communities equally and always helped us when needed."

"On Sunday, we held a prayer for the departed soul and for the wellbeing of his family. He was like a guardian to us, supporting us in every step of life," he added.

Rahim also mentioned that a special prayer will be held in all the mosques of Ramnagar Assembly constituency for Datta next Friday.

Mohan Dutta, the MLA's younger brother, expressed gratitude to the Muslim community for their support.

"I would like to thank the members of the Muslim community for offering prayers for my elder brother, who worked tirelessly for the wellbeing of both communities in his constituency. Our Muslim brothers came to our residence on Sunday and prayed for my brother. It demonstrates that my brother served the people of his constituency in the best possible way," he added.

"Although I have lost my brother, our doors will remain open for everyone. Our family does not discriminate people based on their caste, creed, or religion. We serve all people," he added.

