Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 29 (ANI): In a significant achievement, East Agartala Police Station has successfully cracked multiple theft cases over the past two months, recovering several stolen items and returning them to their rightful owners.

The present success has led to the recovery of seven motorcycles, one scooter, a Maruti car, Rs 67,000 in cash, 400 grams of gold jewellery, and four mobile phones from the most wanted and notorious thieves.

One of the beneficiaries, whose scooter had been missing for over a year, shared his experience. "I had lost my scooter a long time ago and received no response for 11 months after my first application. A month ago, I approached Rana Chatterjee Sir, who assured me he would help. True to his word, he returned it to me exactly a month later. I am extremely grateful for his dedication and honesty."

Another citizen, who had lost several gold items around 15 days ago, received a call from East PS stating the items would be returned. "Today, the police handed over everything. I am very thankful, especially to the senior officer here, for their sincere and praiseworthy efforts."

The efforts of East PS have earned widespread appreciation from the public. Locals have expressed hope that such dedicated and efficient officers will continue to serve in every police station across the region.

Dr Kiran Kumar K SP West said, "We have come to East PS. Over the past two months, East PS has successfully investigated all the cases and recovered all the items involved. Among the recovered items are seven motorcycles, one scooter, one Maruti car, Rs 67,000 in cash, 400 grams of gold jewellery, and four mobile phones. All of these have been returned to their rightful owners." (ANI)

