Agartala, Jul 25 (PTI) Tipra Motha Party supremo Pradyot Debbarma on Friday asked the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to constitute a monitoring committee to detect illegal immigrants in its area.

TMP, which is a part of the BJP-led coalition government in the state, is in power at the tribal council, where polls will be due early next year.

"I have requested the TTAADC to constitute a monitoring committee cutting across party lines to detect illegal immigrants who are entering the TTAADC areas at the earliest," he said.

Recently, Debbarma met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and sought a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tripura to delete the names of illegal immigrants from the voters' list, as is being done in Bihar.

On Thursday, he called on BJP president JP Nadda and made the same demand.

"Many illegal people who are being evicted from Assam may enter neighbouring states. This committee should work not as a political entity but as the protector of our rights," he said.

