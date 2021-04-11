Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 11 (ANI): Two days after the attack on Tipraha Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance (TIPRA) chief Pradyot Kishore inside Mohanpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate's (SDM) office in Tripura, Kishore Deb has said that he will take strict action against his supporters if their involvement is found in post-poll violence.

The newly-formed TIPRA, led by former state Congress president Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman, swept the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections on Saturday, winning 18 of the 28 seats that went to the polls.

Kishore said that there were reports pouring in of attacks on other political party offices, supporters and their houses. He said that violence in no form is acceptable and he shall take strict action if anyone from his party found involved.

He appealed, not to repeat what BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) did during post assembly and parliament polls in Tripura.

Giving strict warning of action including suspension to his supporters, the chief said that he will not defend anyone involving in any form of violence and shall be asking the police to take appropriate action against them.

Reiterating his appeal to all tribal parties for the alliance, the TIPRA chief said that his door is open for all parties including the ruling BJP ally IPFT.

In presence of his alliance, party leaders said that during this election his focus was towards positive politics and not attacking any party or any individual and his government will be a transparent government focused on the promises he and his other leaders made before the poll.

He said that he got massive support from the youth and the female voters who liked his positive politics unlike his opponents who attacked him personally and his family.

Royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma came under an attack at Mohanpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate's (SDM) office in West Tripura allegedly by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on April 9.

Deb Barman, who was the state unit president of Congress, quit the party in September 2019, floated his new outfit -- Tipraha Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance (TIPRA) this year and fielded candidates in 23 out of 28 seats of the tribal council polls. (ANI)

