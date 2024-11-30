Agartala, Nov 30 (PTI) A multi-specialty private hospital in Agartala on Saturday decided to suspend treatment of Bangladeshi nationals following pressure from a group of protesters.

The ILS Hospital has been a popular destination for patients from the neighbouring country due to its proximity and affordable treatment costs.

The hospital's chief operating officer, Gautam Hazarika, confirmed the decision, saying, "We extend full support to the demand of suspension of treatment to people from Bangladesh at our health facility. Our help desks at Akhaura check post and ILS hospitals have been closed down from today onwards."

Hazarika's remarks came in response to a group of people who had staged a protest at the hospital, demanding that the facility stop providing medical services to Bangladeshi citizens, citing disrespect towards the Indian flag and growing concerns over the treatment of Hindus in the neighbouring country.

One of the protestors said, "Disrespect to the Indian national flag and attacks on minorities is totally unrespectable. Fundamentalists are imparting training to students on how to disrespect our national flags."

The protestor added, "We appeal to other institutions to stop providing any services to Bangladesh citizens."

On Friday, a hospital in north Kolkata said it would not treat patients from Bangladesh amid protests over the alleged atrocities on minority Hindus in the neighbouring country.

