New Delhi [India], February 26: India's leading D2C growth and marketing acceleration firm extends its global footprint with a new Dubai office, cementing its position as a cross-border powerhouse for brand-building.

Kreative & Co., one of India's most results-driven marketing and D2C acceleration firms, today announced the completion of its seventh year of operations alongside the launch of its newest office in Dubai, UAE. The milestone underscores the company's rapid evolution from a homegrown Indian agency to a multi-geography growth engine serving brands across the world.

Founded by Karan Goyal, Kreative & Co. has grown from a scrappy startup into a full-service growth partner that has worked with over 200 brands across 8+ countries, collectively generating more than $100 million in revenue for its clients. With offices already operational in Mumbai. The Dubai expansion marks the firm's first international headquarters; a calculated move to capture the booming D2C and e-commerce ecosystem across the GCC and MENA region.

"Seven years ago, we set out to build something that genuinely moves the needle for brands -- not just run campaigns, but drive real, compounding growth. Today, as we plant our flag in Dubai, we're not just expanding geography; we're expanding ambition. The GCC is one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world, and we're here to help the best brands win it."

-- Karan Goyal, Founder & CEO, Kreative & Co.

A New Chapter in the Middle East

The Dubai office will serve as Kreative & Co.'s international hub, focusing on brand strategy, performance marketing, and D2C acceleration for regional and global brands looking to establish or scale their presence across the UAE and wider MENA markets. The expansion also positions the firm to offer equity-based partnerships and premium strategic engagements to high-growth brands in the region.

Seven Years of Impact: By the Numbers

Since its founding, Kreative & Co. has built an enviable track record: 200+ brand partnerships, operations spanning 8+ countries, $100M+ in revenue generated for clients, and a team of specialists across creative, performance, strategy, and technology. The firm's proprietary approach to D2C growth combining data-driven marketing with deep category expertise has made it the go-to partner for founders and brands serious about scaling fast and profitably.

About Kreative & Co.

Kreative & Co. is a leading marketing and D2C acceleration firm with offices in Mumbai and Dubai. The company partners with consumer brands to drive sustainable, performance-backed growth through strategy, creative, performance marketing, and technology. Over seven years, Kreative & Co. has partnered with 200+ brands across 8+ countries, generating $100M+ in client revenue. For more information, visit www.kreativee.com

