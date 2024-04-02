Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 2 (ANI): In an effort to reach out to the veterans and veer naris of Tripura as per its commitment of "Connect, Care and Share", Red Shield Division of Indian Army organised an Ex-Servicemen Rally at Agartala Military Station on Tuesday.

The aim of the rally was to reach out to Ex-Servicemen and veer naris of the state in order to address their grievances, anomalies in documentation and also to provide them information about the post-retirement benefits and other government schemes beneficial for them.

Also Read | April Fool’s Day Prank Takes Life in Indore: Class 11 Student Accidentally Hangs Self While ‘Pranking’ Friend on Video Call.

The event witnessed participation of the representatives from Offices of Regimental Record Offices, Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pension), State Government Agencies and Bank Officials.

A medical camp was also organised by the Military Hospital in coordination with the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme Cell to provide assistance to those in need.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Booked Under PMLA: ED Files Money Laundering Case Against TMC Leader and Darshan Hiranandani in Cash-for-Queries Scam.

The event commenced with a welcome address by the Chief Guest, General Officer Commanding, Red Shield Division Maj Gen S S Kartikeya, SM, followed by felicitation of Veernaris and veterans. 757 ESM, eight Veernaris/Veermata, 157 Veeranganas and 386 dependents attended the rally.

The General Officer Commanding, Red Shield Division also interacted with the Veterans and Veernaris and conveyed gratitude for their service and sacrifices for the nation.

The Ex-Servicemen Rally stands as a testament to the unwavering support of Indian Army to its veterans, veernaris and veeranganas. It embodies the spirit of comraderies and solidarity that defines the ethos of Indian Armed Forces. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)