Ujjain, April 2: In a tragic turn of events, an April Fool's Day prank resulted in the death of an 18-year-old student in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The student, identified as Abhishek Raghuvanshi, died during a video call with a friend where he pretended to hang himself as a joke. The prank went awry when the stool he was standing on slipped, causing the noose around his neck to tighten and leading to his untimely death.

The India Today report said the incident occurred at the victim's residence on Monday, and the police have since sealed the site. A post-mortem is underway, and authorities are investigating the case from all angles, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia. Gurugram Tragedy: Two-Year-Old Boy Dies After Consuming Paint Thinner Mistaking It for Water in Sohna Area.

“Raghuvanshi made a video call to one of his friends on Monday with a noose around his neck to fool him by faking his suicide. But during this prank, the stool on which he was standing accidentally slipped, and he started hanging in the air with the noose tightened around his neck, leading to his death,” DCP (Add) Dandotia said. Punjab Tragedy: Refrigerator Compressor Explodes in Jalandhar, Six Including Three Children of Family Killed.

In a separate incident, a 36-year-old man, known to be an alcoholic, succumbed to injuries after jumping from the fourth floor of the Government Medical College. The man, named Sanju, had been admitted for a head injury sustained while inebriated and leapt from his hospital ward window on Thursday night. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the emergency room.

