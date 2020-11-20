Agartala, Nov 19 (PTI) Tripura on Thursday reported 105 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 32,217, a Health Department official said.

There are 1,000 active cases in the state at present, he said.

Sixty-three patients were discharged from GB Pant Hospital after they recovered from the disease, the official said.

So far, 30,833 people have recovered, while 23 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Altogether 361 people have died of COVID-19 in Tripura.

So far, 5,02,951 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

