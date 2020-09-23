Agartala, Sep 23 (PTI) Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 23,338 on Wednesday as 504 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 250 as two more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, under which Agartala falls, has accounted for 140 of the 250 coronavirus deaths reported in the state so far, the official said.

Tripura now has 6,602 active COVID-19 cases, while 16,463 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

The state has tested 3,66,838 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

