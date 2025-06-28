Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 28 (ANI): Two Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Agartala during routine patrolling for illegally entering India through the state borders, police said.

The two accused, identified as Aklima Akhtar and Ruma Sheikh. Police also mentioned that a tout has also been arrested, who has been identified as Krishna Deb Nath.

"During the routine patrolling, we have detained 2 Bangladeshi nationals who have illegally entered India. We have also arrested one of the touts, Krishna Dev Nath, who has helped them. The two women who have been detained are Aklima Akhtar and Ruma Sheikh... We have received intelligence reports indicating that more people have entered the country illegally, and we are conducting a search operation to apprehend them. Those who are detained will be sent to the Court for police remand," Officer-in-Charge, East Agartala PS, Rana Chatterjee told ANI.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra on Wednesday, three Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in a joint operation of the Military Intelligence unit of the Southern Command of the Indian Army and the MIDC Police Station in Ahilyanagar.

The Bangladeshi nationals were illegally residing and working in the region for the past two years using forged Indian documents.

Acting on specific intelligence provided by the Military Intelligence unit of Southern Command, authorities raided a construction site at Mouli Crusher in Pokhardi, under the jurisdiction of MIDC Police Station, and detained the three individuals.

The immigrants had been working as labourers and had assumed false Indian identities with fake Aadhaar and PAN cards.

According to officials, the trio had been living in Ahilyanagar for two years and had blended into the local population using forged identification to evade detection. Their questioning is currently underway to determine if they have any links to anti-national elements (ANEs) or broader illegal immigration networks.

A senior officer from the investigation team said, "We suspect more such illegal immigrants may be residing in various parts of Ahilyanagar and across Maharashtra. This operation could lead to wider revelations as the inquiry progresses, further investigations are underway".

On the same day, in a successful joint operation, the Southern Command Military Intelligence Unit and Kondhwa Police Station of Pune City Police apprehended four illegal immigrants from Bangladesh residing in a labour camp near Punyadham Ashram Road, Notting Hill Society, Pune. (ANI)

