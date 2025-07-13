Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 13 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Agartala Railway Station apprehended two female drug peddlers and seized a significant quantity of dry ganja.

According to officials, the two women were caught carrying 23 kg-- 660 grams of dry ganja, concealed in eight packets inside two trolley bags. Preliminary interrogation revealed that they were en-route to Chennai via Deoghar with the narcotics consignment.

Following the seizure, a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, (NDPS Act) at the Agartala GRP Police Station.

Authorities suspect that more individuals may be involved in the case, and further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.

The accused will be produced before the Court on Monday.

During questioning, the arrested women disclosed that the seized ganja could have fetched a market value of approximately Rs 7,93,100 in Chennai, where it is reportedly sold at Rs 35,000 per kilogram.

The two arrested individuals have been identified as Minakki Debna aka Monali (30), a resident of Shantirbazar and Sabina Bibi (32, a resident Jalpaiguri,

Authorities have intensified surveillance at railway stations and transit points in view of increasing attempts to smuggle narcotics across state borders.

Earlier on July 8, in another joint operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended three alleged drug peddlers at Agartala Railway Station and seized 3.24 kg dry cannabis concealed in a large carry bag (pith bag).

The contraband was reportedly being transported to Chennai. Acting on a tip-off, the security personnel intercepted the suspects during routine surveillance at the station. Upon inspection, they discovered the tightly packed cannabis hidden in a single packet within the bag.

