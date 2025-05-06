Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 6 (ANI): In the quiet tribal hamlet of Kamalachhera in Dhalai district's Ambassa sub-division, an extraordinary story of grit and perseverance has emerged--one that has touched hearts across India.

Romeo Hrangkhawl, a student of Kamalachara High School and a Child with Special Needs (CWSN), has successfully cleared the Secondary (Matric) Examination conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE), and has become a national symbol of courage, determination, and inclusive education.

Born with 80 per cent locomotor disability into a financially challenged family, Romeo faces physical limitations that severely restrict his mobility. His father, Hariram Hrangkhawl, an auto-rickshaw driver, recalls the incredible hardships Romeo endures daily.

"He can't straighten his neck or hands. He often stumbles while walking and needs to wear a helmet just to reach school safely. Yet, he never misses a class and holds the highest attendance in school," said the father, speaking to ANI.

Despite such adversity, Romeo, aided by a government escort allowance and unwavering parental and institutional support, has not just survived but thrived. From writing and drawing with his toes in Class 3 to passing his board exams, Romeo's journey is one of relentless spirit and resilience.

Bishnu Datta, School Inspector of Ambassa, who has closely followed Romeo's progress over the years, shared, "There's a photograph in my office showing Romeo drawing with his toes in Class 3. That image inspired me to ensure he got all the help he needed. His father has been his strongest pillar--despite poverty, he stood by Romeo every step of the way."

Recognising Romeo's perseverance, the education department recently invited him to the local office, gifting him a new school bag and uniform and encouraging him to continue his academic journey. "Go ahead, Romeo Hrangkhawl--you are the source of our inspiration," said the School Inspector.

Romeo's story is also a testament to the successful implementation of the Right to Education Act and the New Education Policy in remote regions like Tripura. "Every child deserves equal access to education," the inspector emphasized. "It is our duty to ensure children like Romeo are not only included but also empowered."

Romeo, who has difficulty speaking, expressed his dreams in a brief but emotional statement to ANI.

"I have passed my secondary examination. When I grow up, I want to become a teacher," he said.

His mother, Namika Hrangkhawl, expressed heartfelt gratitude to teachers, officials, and even the Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr. Manik Saha, whose personal congratulatory message and social media post brought further attention to Romeo's remarkable achievement.

"There are many children like Romeo with great potential," she said, urging the government to support all CWSN students in a similar manner.

In a show of solidarity and recognition, Dr. Saha extended his congratulations to Romeo and thanked his teachers and parents for nurturing such potential in adversity. "Romeo's achievement is a beacon of hope for all differently-abled students across India," the Chief Minister noted.

Romeo's teacher, Pratap Paul, emphasising on the collective responsibility of schools, said "We gave Romeo special attention and extra classes--not out of pity, but because he deserved every opportunity to excel."

As this young boy from a forgotten village in Tripura looks forward to a future in teaching, his story continues to resonate as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when society believes in every child, regardless of their physical limitations.

Romeo Hrangkhawl's journey is more than just a personal triumph--it is a call to action to support, empower, and celebrate every differently-abled student across India. (ANI)

