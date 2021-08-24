Hyderabad, Aug 24 (PTI): A case has been registered against a ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA for allegedly abusing a woman BJP leader here, police said.

The BJP leader in a complaint to police had accused TRS Malkajgiri MLA M Hanumantha Rao of abusing her when she along with some women members of the party went to the house of the MLA on August 15 to ask him about his alleged abusive comments against BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Based on the complaint a case under relevant sections of IPC and relevant provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against the MLA at Pet Basheerabad Police Station on August 17, they said.

Earlier on August 15, a case and a counter case were registered against Hanumantha Rao and a BJP corporator respectively following accusations of assault by members of both the parties during hoisting of the tri-colour as part of Independence Day celebrations here. The MLA had then reportedly made certain remarks against the Telangana BJP chief.

Another case was registered against Hanumantha Rao and others on August 16 based on a complaint by a BJP corporator who had alleged that the MLA and others abused and attacked some BJP workers when they were staging a protest here over the Legislator's remarks.

