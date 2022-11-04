New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Monday a plea filed by three persons who were directed by the Telangana High Court to surrender before police in connection with alleged bid to poach TRS MLAs.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna posted the case for November 7 and asked the trial court to consider the bail of the three accused on merits in the meantime.

The accused had moved the top court saying that the complaint against them is politically motivated and liable to be set aside.

The Telangana High Court on October 29 had set aside a lower court's order and directed the accused to surrender before police.

A local court had rejected the remand of three people, who were arrested by the Cyberabad police on the charge of trying to coax four Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) legislators into defecting, over not following the procedure of issuing a notice before the arrest.

The government appealed to the high court against the lower court's order.

Following the Telangana Rashtra Samithi's allegations that the BJP tried to poach some of its MLAs, the saffron party filed a writ petition in the high court seeking a CBI probe.

Based on a complaint by Pilot Rohith Reddy, one of the legislators, cases under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act were filed against the trio -- Ramachandra Bharati, Kore Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy -- on October 26 night.

According to the FIR, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator had to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly elections.

