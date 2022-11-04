New Delhi, November 4: The BJP's Central Election Commission is likely to meet on November 10 to decide on the list of candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections next month, party sources said. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Dates And Full Schedule: Voting in Two Phases on December 1 and December 5, Counting And Results on December 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to be attend the meeting in which party President J.P. Nadda, General Secretary B.L. Santhosh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, among others, will be present. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Opinion Poll Results: BJP Likely To Be Single Largest Party, Congress Distant Second, Says Pollster.

As the Election Commission announced the Gujarat Assembly poll schedule, parties are rushing to finalise the names of the candidates. Polling is scheduled for December 1 and 5 and counting will be on December 8.

