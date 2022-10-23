Hyderabad, Oct 23 (PTI) Ruling TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla on Sunday joined the online campaign urging the Centre to remove GST on handloom products.

Also Read | SA vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs Zimbabwe Cricket Match in Hobart.

"Our handloom industry is a living testimony of our rich heritage and culture, celebrating our diversity.

Also Read | Meerut BDS Student Dies By Suicide, Her Batchmate Arrested.

"Instead of promoting them, levying the GST is against the growth of nation. I join the Noble initiative of @KTRTRS Anna to support our handloom industry," Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.

Kavitha's brother and TRS Working President K T Rama Rao has launched a campaign in support of removing the GST on handloom products.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)