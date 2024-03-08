Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], March 8 (ANI): A truck driver was charred to death after a bitumen-laden tanker met with an accident on NH-49 near Jharsuguda in Odisha on Thursday night, police said.

The accident took place at about 8 pm and the deceased driver was identified as Kamal Kishore from Bihar, who was burned alive, said Jharsuguda police Inspector Ranjan Bariha.

Police have reached the spot and further investigation is underway.

In another accident in neighbouring Telangana, a three-year-old died and four others were injured after a water tanker hit a car in Rangareddy district on Wednesday.

"This accident happened last night. A three-year-old baby died and four other people were injured after a water tanker hit a car. This incident happened on the Himayat Sagar road. A case is yet to be registered," police said in a statement. (ANI)

