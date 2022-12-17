Gurugram, Dec 17 (PTI) A truck driver and his helper were arrested for allegedly smuggling illicit liquor on KMP Expressway near Bilaspur, police said on Saturday.

At least 202 cartons of illicit liquor, being smuggled in the truck under the guise of medicines by making fake e-bills, was seized on Friday night, they said.

Also Read | Assam's Special 'Manohari Gold Tea' Sold at Rs 1.15 Lakh per Kg in Dibrugarh; Highest Ever Bid for Tea.

The accused have been identified as truck driver Ajay Thakur and Raju Dangre, natives of Madhya Pradesh, spokesperson of the police Subhash Boken said.

After police received information about a truck carrying illicit liquor, a patrolling team signalled the vehicle to stop but the driver tried to flee, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Acid Attack: Three Accused Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody for Throwing Acid on 17-Year-Old School Girl.

The driver-helper duo were caught and upon checking the police found more than 200 cartons of illicit liquor in the truck, Boken said.

An FIR has been registered at Bilaspur police station and police are questioning the accused, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)