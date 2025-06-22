Nagpur, Jun 22 (PTI) A 31-year-old truck driver was stabbed to death allegedly by another truck driver after a fight over a trivial matter in Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

Ravi Punaram Waghmare was fatally attacked in the Kalamna Market area on Saturday night, an official said.

Also Read | Bareilly Road Accident: 2 Killed, 6 Hurt As Tempo Carrying Devotees Hit Electric Pole in Uttar Pradesh.

The victim got into a heated argument with the accused Kishor Thakre over a sitting space near a stall. In a fit of rage, he pulled out a knife and tried to attack Thakre, but the latter snatched the weapon and stabbed Waghmare, the official said.

Waghmare was rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead, said the official from the Kalamana police station.

Also Read | Air India Birmingham-Delhi Flight AI114 Diverted to Riyadh After Bomb Threat.

The police have arrested Thakre, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)