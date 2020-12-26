Nashik, Dec 26 (PTI) A speeding tanker on Saturday hit a group of Sai Baba devotees carrying a palanquin in Igatpuri taluka of Nashik, leaving two of them dead and three injured, police said.

The incident took place near Ghoti on Mumbai-Agra national highway when the group was carrying the palanquin from Kandivali in Mumbai to Shirdi in Ahmednagar, some 90 kilometres from here, an official said.

"The deceased have been identified as Rajkumar Patel and Ashok Gupta. The driver of the tanker fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)