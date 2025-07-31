Srinagar, Jul 31 (PTI) Reacting to US President Donald Trump's announcement of 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports and a penalty for oil imports from Russia effective August 1, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Karra on Thursday termed the move a failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy.

"The 25 per cent tax explains our foreign policy. All those countries the prime minister visited for friendly 'jhappis' (hugs) have turned their backs on us. This is the outcome of Modi's 'jhappi' diplomacy -- they themselves are responsible for the failure of the foreign policy," Karra said.

Also Read | PMKSY 2025: Union Cabinet Led by PM Narendra Modi Approves INR 6,520 Crore Outlay for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana.

The Congress leader was speaking to reporters after interacting with party leaders and workers after a 'Delhi Chalo' programme to press for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Stating that the Congress will intensify its struggle to press for the restoration of statehood (to J-K), Karra said, "Our aim has not been fulfilled yet, which is restoration of full statehood. We have apprehensions that whenever it is restored, it might be partial statehood.

Also Read | Hiring in 2025: India’s Formal Hiring Stable in June As Demand for Remote Work Rises, Says Indeed Hiring Lab Report.

"We want statehood like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh or Andhra Pradesh. It is our right. We are not begging, we are demanding our right, which was snatched illegally and unilaterally," he said.

The JKPCC chief said as part of its 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq' campaign, the Congress will organise various programmes from August 1 to 21.

"We will observe August 5 as a black day. It is the blackest day in the history of J-K. There will also be a hunger strike on August 9," he said.

On ruling National Conference's (NC) claim that the Congress did not consult it for its protest programmes, Karra said the NC is in the government while the Congress supports the government from outside.

"We are not a part of the Cabinet. We do not have any compulsions which they may have. And this is not a struggle of the Congress or just its workers, it represents the wishes, aspirations and needs of 1.40 crore people of J-K. We will not put pressure on anyone to join us, but we cannot step back from our duties," Karra said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)