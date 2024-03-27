New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Bansuri Swaraj, the BJP candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency, shared insights into the prevailing sentiment among the electorate, stating that the love and trust for Prime Minister Modi among the people is immense due to his popularity and his welfare schemes.

On the BJP's campaign and suggestion collection programme, party candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency Bansuri Swaraj said, "There is enthusiasm and joy among the people. The love and trust for Prime Minister Modi among the people is immense due to his popularity and his welfare schemes. This affection for PM Modi's welfare policies is a guarantee of his commitment to the well-being of the people. It is a manifestation of his vision and popularity, which shower blessings upon all of us. And you can see it manifesting as "Abki Baar 400 Paar."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda are among the 40 star campaigners who would canvass for the party in Uttarkhand for the Lok Sabha elections.

In the list released on Wednesday, the party has also named Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath as the star campaigners.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also among the star campaigners.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh from Meerut on March 31, where he will address a public rally. (ANI)

