New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The second phase of the Budget Session began with intense confrontation on Monday as BJP MPs accused the Congress-led opposition of disrupting proceedings with a protest over the West Asia conflict.

BJP MP Sambit Patra accused them of attempting to hold the parliament to ransom with a new "resolution" about the discussion on the West Asia conflict while a no-confidence motion against the Speaker was pending, and that the Congress and its allies are suffering from "loose motions".

Speaking to ANI, Patra said, "Today, the date was set: when the House meets on March 9, Bharatiya Janata Party, its allies, and the opposition, will have a thorough discussion on this matter. Today, the Congress Party and the opposition have come forward with another motion, another resolution. They are trying to hold the parliament to ransom, which is something that the country is watching... I would not hold back by saying that probably the Congress party and the opposition are suffering from loose motions."

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that the government is ready for a thorough debate and will respond to all "frivolous arguments", claiming the party is "on the verge of collapse".

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We're ready for debate. We're ready to respond to all the Congress's frivolous arguments. Two days have been allotted for this issue alone. Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, there is no regard for the dignity of Parliament, the traditions of the House, or the respect for the Speaker's post. You are already making a mockery of your own party. Your party is on the verge of collapse, and I'll tell the opposition, please stop following Rahul Gandhi... They have literally hijacked the entire House."

Additionally, Union Minister Giriraj Singh took a direct swipe at Rahul Gandhi, referring to him as an "abodh balak", criticising them for showing "placards" while foreign ministers were making statements.

"Such behaviour in the House was never expected. Not letting the House function amounts to snatching the rights of the public. You are a 'abodh balak', and you may stay that way. Showing placards in the House means you don't want answers but only want to cause hungama," he said.

Earlier, INDIA bloc MPs protested at the Makar Dwar of Parliament, raising slogans against the Centre over the West Asia conflict.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and LoP in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, were also among the MPs protesting outside Parliament.

The leaders held a banner reading, "Gulf burning, oil shock. Indians stranded. India needs leadership- no silence."

This comes after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a statement in Rajya Sabha regarding the conflict situation in West Asia, while the Opposition demanded a discussion to question the Centre.

Addressing the Upper House of Parliament amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs, Jaishankar stated that "the Prime Minister continues to closely monitor the emerging developments, and relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure effective responses."J

aishankar noted that the government had pre-emptively voiced its apprehensions regarding the regional volatility."Our government had issued a statement on 20th February expressing deep concerns and urging all sides to exercise restraint. We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions," he said.

Ahead of the statement, Mallikarjun Kharge had demanded a short-duration discussion in the Rajya Sabha on India's energy security amid the West Asia conflict.

Noting the hike in cooking gas prices, Kharge said that the conflict has impacted India's energy security and image of the country.

"I want to seeks short duration discussion on emerging challenges to India's energy security. The conflict is not limited to West Asia; it has now impacted India's energy security and image of the country. The result of this conflict will also impact our economic stability," Kharge said. (ANI)

