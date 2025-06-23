Thane, Jun 23 (PTI) Police have arrested a tuition teacher for allegedly raping a 17-year-old female student in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

The 50-year-old accused used to take private tuition classes in Bhayander and also visit the victim's house, located in the same area, to teach her.

He lured the victim, who was a first year student of the Bachelor of Arts (BA) course, under the pretext of discussing her career growth and allegedly molested her at his classroom.

The man warned her of dire consequences if she informed about the incident to anyone, an official from Navghar police station said.

The accused later raped the victim at his classes as well as at her residence on multiple occasions between October 2023 and November 2024 when no one else was around, the official said.

The victim recently informed her mother about the crime and both of them subsequently approached the police.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police arrested the accused on Saturday.

A case was registered against him under sections 64(2)(d) (rape), 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

