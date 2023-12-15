Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI) Bengali singer Anup Ghoshal, who is mostly known for the 'Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi' number from the 1983 film 'Masoom' and immortalised the songs in several Satyajit Ray's musicals died here on Friday, his family said.

Ghoshal was 77.

He had been hospitalised for the past several days at a private hospital in south Kolkata for old age ailments and died due to multi-organ failure at 1.40 pm.

Ghosal, who had successfully contested the 2011 assembly polls from Uttarpara seat on the Trinamool Congress ticket, left behind two daughters.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled his death.

A prolific singer, Ghosal proved his versatility in the songs of Kaji Nazrul Islam, Rabindranath Tagore and modern Bengali songs. As a playback singer, he had been associated with Ray's 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne' and 'Hirak Rajar Deshe'.

Directors like Tapan Sinha also used his voice in their films.

In her condolence message, the chief minister said, "I express my deep grief and condolence over the death of Anup Ghosal who had sung in Bengali, Hindi and other languages."

