Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): After paying tribute to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia in front of her statue here this afternoon, BJP's Tulsi Silawat, who won the Sanwer constituency bypoll on Tuesday, took out a victory procession on Wednesday.

Keeping the COVID-19 protocols aside amid the celebrations, social distancing was not much evident at the procession, though.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, in Bihar Victory Speech at BJP HQ, Says ‘Only Mantra to Win is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’.

Silawat garnered 61.01 per cent votes with 1,29,676 votes and beat his nearest rival Premchand Guddu of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 53,264 votes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)