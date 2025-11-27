Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 27 (ANI): BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud on Thursday slammed the Congress for the ongoing power-sharing drama in Karnataka, alleging that the party's internal rift is a "tussle of power and paisa" and is affecting the state's economy.

He alleged that Congress national leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are making Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar compete against each other to secure more money from them under the garb of promising a CM post.

"Congress in Karnataka or anywhere in the country stands for power and paisa. The tussle between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar is only a struggle between the paisa and power," the former MP told ANI here.

"Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were able to keep both of them apart and give a competition between them on who will send them a lot of paisa," he alleged.

Heavily criticising the state government for "plunging the state into chaos," he alleged that economic instability has increased and the growth has nosedived in the state.

"The Karnataka state has plunged into chaos with economic instability and the growth has nosedived. It is time for the entire population of Karnataka to decide. Sooner or later, Karnataka is going to get rid of Congress," he alleged.

There has been renewed speculation over the Karnataka CM post after CM Siddaramaiah completed half his term on November 20. Multiple DK Shivakumar supporters have backed him to become CM for the remaining 2.5 years.

Earlier, senior Congress MLA and former minister KN Rajanna said the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) should decide the chief minister, and hence "dissolve the assembly and face elections."

He said it was the CLP which had elected Siddaramaiah as the CM, so they should decide on their next leader.

"Let's dissolve (the Assembly) and face the elections. Then let's work together under the leadership of DK Shivakumar and come with a majority. Then let him serve as the CM for 5 years. Wasn't it the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) that elected Siddaramaiah? Now the decision should be made by the CLP," the Congress MLA told reporters on Wednesday.

However, Rajanna favoured Siddaramaiah and also threw in the name of state home minister G Parameshwara, suggesting him as the "second option" for the Chief Minister's post.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah earlier said that the debate over the CM post is an "unnecessary debate", attributing recent discussions within the party to being about a cabinet reshuffle.

The Chief Minister clarified that the senior party leadership would make the final decisions regarding the reshuffle, as two of the total 34 ministerial posts in Karnataka are currently vacant and would be filled during the process.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has reiterated his loyalty to the Congress and dismissed speculation over his resignation as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President. Shivakumar has also sought a meeting with party leader Sonia Gandhi on November 29 to discuss the ongoing issue. (ANI)

