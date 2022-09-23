Mathura, Sep 23 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a tuition teacher to three years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping his minor girl student.

District and session court (POCSO) also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict teacher Bhupendra, an official said.

According to public prosecutor Alka Sharma, the matter pertains to a complaint filed by the uncle of a 17-year-old girl in Raya police station area on June 21, 2018.

The complainant had alleged that the girl had gone to her tuition teacher Bhupendra on the morning of June 11 and did not return home till evening. Later, it was found that the tuition teacher had taken her somewhere.

Based on the complaint and information given by the girl, a case was lodged against the teacher under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was arrested on June 22, 2018 itself, Sharma added.

