Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 20 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President and actor Vijay on Monday assured protesting farmers that he will stand with them in the Parandur airport expansion plan issue and urged State and Union governments to 'restudy' the airport project.

Notably, villagers were protesting against Chennai's second airport project at Parandur.

"For nearly 910 days and above; you are protesting for your soil. I heard a speech by a small boy Rahul. Then I wanted to meet you all and felt to support you all. Felt to say that, I will stand by you all and stand continuously," Vijay said.

Vijay was addressing a public meeting in Parandur.

He said that farmers are important for a nation, seeking blessing for his political career.

"It's elders who are important in a family; like that, it's farmers like you who are important for a nation. So touching your feet and starting my journey is right and I felt this is the right place. My political journey is starting with your blessings as a family member from here.," he said.

"In our first state conference, I explained our policies in which saving the environment and saving farmers land is spoke off. What I am saying is this is not for vote politics. The first state party conference resolution passed, appealing to the state and central government to drop the airport project in Kanchipuram district, Parandur which affects more than 1000 acres of land with 13 water bodies. " the TVK chief added.

He assured his support to the protesting farmers and villagers.

"I urge strongly again and say that I will be with you all firmly. I want to say also an important thing that the state and central government people will not be silent seeing your protests," Vijay noted.

He appealed to the central and state governments to re-examine the place that is selected for the airport.

"Let them ( state and central government ) select land that is non-farmland and does not affect any farmers. Growth will make people grow but in the name of growth, affecting people will not help them," he added.

"I felt like entering Ekanapuram village and meeting you all but I didn't get permission; that was given to come till here only. Don't know why I was stopped from entering the village....Be confident; good will happen and victory is for sure," the actor turned politician stated. (ANI)

