Chennai, Sep 9 (PTI): Two-and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor on Thursday launched its flagship TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (single-channel ABS) in Nepal.

Equipped with first-in-segment features like three ride modes - sport, urban and rain - the president (international business) of the company R Dilip said, "The TVS Apache series has been a testament to our commitment to delivering technological prowess to our aspirational customers and racing enthusiasts across the globe...we are excited to introduce our new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle, which offers segment-first features and technologies."

Also Read | Pune Woman Strangulates Live-In Partner To Death, Arrested.

According to managing director of Jagdamba Motors Pvt Ltd Shahil Agrawal, the customers in Nepal have always responded positively to the race machine proposition of the TVS Apache series. "The new edition will only build on the excitement of the youth. We will continue supporting TVS Motor Company in creating a superior riding experience for TVS Apache customers", he added.

TVS would retail the Apache RTR 200 4V with single channel ABS version and would be available in gloss black, pearl white and matte blue, a press statement said.

Also Read | Ford To Shut Down Both of Its Manufacturing Plants in India, Here's Why.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)